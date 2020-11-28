Simmons, Kimberly A.



January 26, 1966 - November 22, 2020



Kim passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Gone much too soon, her kindness and generosity was experienced by all who knew her.



Kim was the proud and loving mother to Brendan Simmons who meant everything to her.



Survived by her partner, Jeff Cramer; and his children: Zac, Tyler and Josie Cramer; parents, Myron and Geri Anthony; sister, Karrie VanNortwick (Jeff); nieces, Kaitlyn and Brooke VanNortwick; brother, Chad Anthony (AnnMarie); nephew, Jay Anthony; other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.