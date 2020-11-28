Menu
Kimberly A. Simmons
Simmons, Kimberly A.

January 26, 1966 - November 22, 2020

Kim passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Gone much too soon, her kindness and generosity was experienced by all who knew her.

Kim was the proud and loving mother to Brendan Simmons who meant everything to her.

Survived by her partner, Jeff Cramer; and his children: Zac, Tyler and Josie Cramer; parents, Myron and Geri Anthony; sister, Karrie VanNortwick (Jeff); nieces, Kaitlyn and Brooke VanNortwick; brother, Chad Anthony (AnnMarie); nephew, Jay Anthony; other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
