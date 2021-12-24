Menu
Kimberly A. Abts
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Abts, Kimberly A.

June 7, 1959 - December 23, 2021

VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12, from 5pm to 7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, January 13th, 10:30am at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr. To live stream the Vigil Service and Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 24, 2021 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
12
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe I was so sorry to hear about Kim. My prayers and sincere condolences to you and your family.
John Salanitro
January 19, 2022
Our deepest condolences and sympathies. The Abts are in our thoughts and prayers. Love you all.
Thompson Family
Family
January 10, 2022
To Joe, family and friends. Heartfelt condolences in the passing of Kim. A beautiful person who made this world a much better place. Our hearts are crying.
Mike and Pat Burkhart
Friend
January 3, 2022
Kim was such a bright light and blessing to so many. May God surround your family as you grieve and honor her and give you peace
Buzz and Becky Garlock
Friend
December 30, 2021
Joe, our deepest sympathies and prayers for you and your family at this time. Kim had such a kind and beautiful smile! She is spreading that to all in heaven! Andy and Fran Petersen
Andy and Fran Petersen
Friend
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy joe so sorry to hear about your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Art Swoboda
School
December 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss.
Gary and Lisa Blum
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Joe. Kim was always such a bright, outgoing and fun person. I am sure she was all of these things and more to your sons. My heart is heavy with how much she will be missed by your entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Deb Timmins
December 28, 2021
I am very sorry to hear about Kim. It was always enjoyable playing with Kim and Joe in the mixed volleyball league years ago. I always admired the parental support Kim and Joe gave to Ryan and Eric at SJS. May Kim rest in peace.
Tim Potter
December 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Joe, Ryan, Eric and to all of Kim's family, so sorry to hear of her passing, she will always be in our memories and are grateful for the time we had with her. Her positive attitude and smile were always contagious.
Ken Fritz
Friend
December 26, 2021
Joe, so very shocked and saddened to hear the news of Kim's passing. Thinking of you and so may wonderful memories of Bellevue College. Please accept our love, sympathy and condolences as you mourn and celebrate her life.
Dan McLaughlin
December 26, 2021
The heart remembers most what it has lived best!. Keeping ALL of you close in our thought & prayers as you mourn, cherish, and honor one who is so loved!
The Jerry Mosser Famiky
Friend
December 25, 2021
Prayers and condolences to Kim´s entire family at this time. I will treasure the many memories of Kim while working with her at Central States of Omaha Insurance Company.
Karen Welch-Kennedy
December 25, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Kim´s passing. My heartfelt condolences and love to you Joe and the entire family. Julie
Julie Flanagan
Friend
December 24, 2021
We are so shocked and saddened to hear of Kim´s passing. So many great memories while at Bellevue University. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to you, Joe and your family. You´re all in our prayers for emotional comfort and healing.
Chris & Linda Madsen
December 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Joe, Ryan and Eric. Prayers for you all as you celebrate Kim´s life!
Rich and Janet Hare and family
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results