Kimberly J. Dolphin
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Dolphin, Kimberly J.

February 4, 1960 - December 12, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Brian; father, Ervin Bazata; brother, Glen Bazata; and parents, Harry and Jean Dolphin. Survived by children, Michaela, and Kevin (Tiffany) Dolphin; mother, Elaine Bazata; sisters, Diane (Gene) Carlon, and Mary Bazata; nieces; nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

Private Family Service but you are invited to view Kimberly's Memorial Service online Thursday, December 17th, at 2:30pm. The Livestream link will be included in her obituary on the Funeral Home website. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
