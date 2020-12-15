Dolphin, Kimberly J.
February 4, 1960 - December 12, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Brian; father, Ervin Bazata; brother, Glen Bazata; and parents, Harry and Jean Dolphin. Survived by children, Michaela, and Kevin (Tiffany) Dolphin; mother, Elaine Bazata; sisters, Diane (Gene) Carlon, and Mary Bazata; nieces; nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.
Private Family Service but you are invited to view Kimberly's Memorial Service online Thursday, December 17th, at 2:30pm. The Livestream link will be included in her obituary on the Funeral Home website. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.