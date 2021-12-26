Jerry and Ramona, so sorry to hear of Kimera's passing. I enjoyed the time we spent together while you guys played ball when we were little. Kimera and I played catch and he was always so kind and funny. Deacon and his wife got to see Kimera coach and play and they loved sharing the stories. We will lift you all in prayer and hope that through time you can find comfort in happier memories. Please take care and know God is carrying you through each day, wrapped in the love and comforting thoughts from so many who care for your wonderful family! Tricia Callahan (Mike Zeigler's daughter)

Tricia Callahan Friend January 10, 2022