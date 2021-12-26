Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Bartee, Kimera A.
July 21, 1972 - December 21, 2021
Survived by his children: Andrew Santana, Amari Bartee, and Taeja Bartee; parents: Jerry and Ramona Bartee; siblings: Khareth Bartee, Ramona Bartee, and Kambell Bartee; fiancé, Terri Slide; grandmother, Melissa Bartee; godfather, Dr. Rodney Wead; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: from 10-11am Wednesday, December 29, at Forest Lawn. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, December 29, at Forest Lawn. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Jerry and Ramona, so sorry to hear of Kimera's passing. I enjoyed the time we spent together while you guys played ball when we were little. Kimera and I played catch and he was always so kind and funny. Deacon and his wife got to see Kimera coach and play and they loved sharing the stories. We will lift you all in prayer and hope that through time you can find comfort in happier memories. Please take care and know God is carrying you through each day, wrapped in the love and comforting thoughts from so many who care for your wonderful family!
Tricia Callahan (Mike Zeigler's daughter)
Tricia Callahan
Friend
January 10, 2022
Jerry , I Have Admired You from the first Moment I Met You, And felt Lucky to have met Your Son and Have taken Great joy in following His Career over the Years. My Heart breaks for You and Your Family ! May God's Blessing Shine Bright Upon all of You at this difficult time. The Good Lord Knows, If ever their was an example Of a Fine Young Man cut from the Same Cloth of is His Father....It would Be Kimera Bartee
Mark Stanzel
December 30, 2021
To the entire Bartee Family, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you all.
Scott Groves
Friend
December 30, 2021
Jerry,
Very sorry for your loss. Sounds like your son had many of the same qualities that you always possessed.
God Bless
Bob Magnuson
December 30, 2021
Keep impacting in Heaven! We love you! Prayers of comfort to your family! Love, Michael and Alicia Ryan
Michael Ryan
Friend
December 29, 2021
We are close with the Slide family and we heard many wonderful things about Kimera. We felt we knew him. We are very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you all.
Reicheneker Family
Other
December 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I am sorry for your loss.
Christina Avant
December 29, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult time and beyond. Our hearts hurt for you, we pray mightily for God´s strength daily for the family. Love and hugs.
Rev. William, Jr. and Dr. Idalene Williams
Friend
December 29, 2021
My heart is broken for you and your family. Love and prayers for you all.
Ruth Bailey
December 29, 2021
Our sincere condolences to our Cousins for the loss of their son Kimera. We'll miss his infectious smile and presence. One of a kind. Smart, athletic, loving and gracious! Our prayers our with you all today and tomorrow!
Owen E Wead
December 29, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences. May you find comfort in the love of family and friends and never forget the cherished memories.
Woody & Linda Dillman
December 28, 2021
Owen E Wead
December 28, 2021
Charles W Rush
December 27, 2021
We are deeply saddened by the loss of your beloved
Kimara! We are praying Jesus' great love, comfort and peace for your special family.
Harvey Gilbert
December 27, 2021
My most sincere condolences to the family. I am praying for your peace. I have walked in your shoes ten years ago. God in His mercy will be with you always. Prayers going up for you and your family. Kamara is resting in God's Holy arms.
Marcia McGee
Friend
December 27, 2021
Very sad news of Kimora death, my deepest sympathy to the whole family. He will be in your hearts and mine forever. He is in Gods hands now.
.
Jim Collin
December 27, 2021
The Guzzardos and Bowlings
December 26, 2021
Jerry and family. I'm so sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathy are with you and your family. May God give you his love and strength to help you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God Bless. Sincerely. Sam
Sam Centretto
December 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Kimera,s entire family & friends. He will be missed by so many....leaving so many memories. Rest In Peace Young man
Virgil & Judy Gottsch
Friend
December 26, 2021
Sorry for loss. Remember the good times.
Carrie Frazier
Friend
December 26, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with your family..
Mike Peters
December 26, 2021
My condolences and prayers to your family and friends. Jerry and Ramona your son was a remarkable young man and mentor for so many of our people. Rest In Peace Kimera Mary Ellen Jones
Mary Ellen Jones
Friend
December 25, 2021
May the very God of peace send peace to your home during this time of loss. Our prayers and sympathies are with you during this time.