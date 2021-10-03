Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kimi Nakadoi
Nakadoi, Kimi

May 30, 1930 - September 30, 2021

Age 91 of Des Plaines, IL. Passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Kimi was born on May 30, 1930 in Fort Lupton, CO. Kimi was the beloved wife of late Kay Nakadoi; sister of Sachi Fujimoto; and aunt of Lisa Tsuji, Joann Tsuji, Chester Tsuji (Dianne), and Nora Tsuji (Ray McCarthy). Kimi was born and raised in Colorado. She was a kind, supportive, and generous person who was often described as spunky. She enjoyed solving puzzles and watching sports. She loved spending time with children, especially her nieces and nephews.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
great lady missed her help when she moved to chicago area best friend to Nancy and our kids you will be missed.
Don Mcquigg
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results