Nakadoi, Kimi



May 30, 1930 - September 30, 2021



Age 91 of Des Plaines, IL. Passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Kimi was born on May 30, 1930 in Fort Lupton, CO. Kimi was the beloved wife of late Kay Nakadoi; sister of Sachi Fujimoto; and aunt of Lisa Tsuji, Joann Tsuji, Chester Tsuji (Dianne), and Nora Tsuji (Ray McCarthy). Kimi was born and raised in Colorado. She was a kind, supportive, and generous person who was often described as spunky. She enjoyed solving puzzles and watching sports. She loved spending time with children, especially her nieces and nephews.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.