King, Annette Rose (née Villirillo)



March 18, 2022



Died peacefully in her sleep in her West Omaha home on Friday morning, March 18th. She was surrounded by her three children, Steve Katelman (San Francisco, CA), Lisa Dundee (Sea Ranch, CA), and Tracy Katelman (husband, Lance Morton, Woodland, CA). Shortly after her passing the family was joined by Annette's recently reunited oldest daughter, Susan Rosinsky Rudy (Louisville, KY). She is survived by her four children and her two grandsons, Adam and Josh Rudy (Louisville, KY).



Annette was born in 1935 in Des Moines, IA to Luigi (Cutro, Italy) and Rosina (Petilla Policastro, Italy) Villirillo, first-generation Calabrian immigrants who ran a truck farm in Iowa, later becoming the successful Villirillo Gardens.



She left Des Moines for college at Drake and Kansas University. On her return to Des Moines, she was a model, including as one of "Ike's Girls" in the Eisenhower campaign, and taught modeling in Des Moines. It was there she met her first husband, Buddy Dundee Katelman (died 1994); the couple were introduced by Bob Ray, later the governor of Iowa. They moved together to Omaha where they raised their family near 76th & Blondo, in District 66, so they could provide their children the best possible education, helping them all to later become successful professionals. Annette spent many years managing, as well as a closing agent, at Kirby Yowell Real Estate in Omaha before retiring.



Annette remarried later in life to James M. King (died 2011), with whom she enjoyed her retirement. They traveled often, including to their Minnesota cabin and on road trips out west to see her children and to enjoy Laughlin and Reno. She was able to visit and meet her Italian relatives in Crotone, Italy on one of their adventures.



Annette joined her sister and best friend Mary Livingston, who recently passed on February 27, 2022 in her Phoenix home with her son Randy Whitmore. They joined their older brother Joe Villirillo, and are survived by their younger brother, Louie Villirillo.



Close family recently gathered to celebrate the lives of these two wonderful women who will both be remembered for their warm hearts, fantastic Italian cooking, and family dedication.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.