Gibbs, Kira M.
November 9, 1967 - September 23, 2021
Preceded in death by mother, Martha M. Gibbs. Survived by father, Okley H. Gibbs, III (Kate); and brother, Okley H. Gibbs IV. Also survived by loving care-givers, Sally and Bill Wallin; other relatives and many friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 30th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Family Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Madonna School.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.