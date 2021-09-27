Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kira M. Gibbs
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Gibbs, Kira M.

November 9, 1967 - September 23, 2021

VISITATION: Thursday, September 30th, from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Family Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Madonna School. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Oakley and family. So sorry to hear of Kira´s passing. I think of you and Martha and the great times we had together playing music and visiting.
John Prendergast
Friend
September 30, 2021
George Parkerson
September 28, 2021
I remember Kira very well ~ I worked with her in the Fun-N-Fitness Program at the West Branch YMCA. When I began teaching at the Madonna School I was her Special Olympics Coach for many years. Kira was a great little swimmer!!! I had a part-time job at Kmart ~ before our store closed she would very often come to the store to visit on Sunday afternoons. I was always "Miss Dummar" to Kira
Diane Dummar Vaiskunas
School
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results