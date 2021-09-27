I remember Kira very well ~ I worked with her in the Fun-N-Fitness Program at the West Branch YMCA. When I began teaching at the Madonna School I was her Special Olympics Coach for many years. Kira was a great little swimmer!!! I had a part-time job at Kmart ~ before our store closed she would very often come to the store to visit on Sunday afternoons. I was always "Miss Dummar" to Kira

Diane Dummar Vaiskunas School September 27, 2021