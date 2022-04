Lindner, Klaus PeterAge 72Klaus was born November 19, 1949 in Haar, Germany and died December 19th, 2021 at his home in La Vista, NE.He was preceded in death by a brother, Reinhard. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gretchen; a sister, Helga; children, Konrad (Sarah) Lindner, Veleka (Ryan) Prunty, Ansel (Leigh) Lindner, and Brigitta (Joseph) Bohunis; and grandchildren, Alayna, Allison, and Autumn Prunty, Maggie and Reid Lindner, Siena, Noelle, Charlie, and Karev Lindner, and Roman, Alice, and Nolan Bohunis; along with nieces, nephews, many relatives abroad, and a host of friends. Klaus was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, colleague, and friend, and will be missed by everyone he knew.VISITATION: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2-4pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com