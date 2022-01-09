Lindner, Klaus Peter
Age 72
Klaus was born November 19, 1949 in Haar, Germany and died December 19th, 2021 at his home in La Vista, NE.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Reinhard. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gretchen; a sister, Helga; children, Konrad (Sarah) Lindner, Veleka (Ryan) Prunty, Ansel (Leigh) Lindner, and Brigitta (Joseph) Bohunis; and grandchildren, Alayna, Allison, and Autumn Prunty, Maggie and Reid Lindner, Siena, Noelle, Charlie, and Karev Lindner, and Roman, Alice, and Nolan Bohunis; along with nieces, nephews, many relatives abroad, and a host of friends. Klaus was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, colleague, and friend, and will be missed by everyone he knew.
VISITATION: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2-4pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.