Klaus Peter Lindner
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Lindner, Klaus Peter

Age 72

Klaus was born November 19, 1949 in Haar, Germany and died December 19th, 2021 at his home in La Vista, NE.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Reinhard. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Gretchen; a sister, Helga; children, Konrad (Sarah) Lindner, Veleka (Ryan) Prunty, Ansel (Leigh) Lindner, and Brigitta (Joseph) Bohunis; and grandchildren, Alayna, Allison, and Autumn Prunty, Maggie and Reid Lindner, Siena, Noelle, Charlie, and Karev Lindner, and Roman, Alice, and Nolan Bohunis; along with nieces, nephews, many relatives abroad, and a host of friends. Klaus was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, colleague, and friend, and will be missed by everyone he knew.

VISITATION: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2-4pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss having such a great friend and neighbor. May heaven have a new Toyota Supra for you.
Andy Minino
January 15, 2022
