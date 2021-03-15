Menu
Kniep Pelster Ph.D.
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Kniep Pelster, Ph.D. MPH

March 1, 1981 - March 11, 2021

A streamed Memorial will be held on Tuesday, March 16, at King of Kings Church (11615 "I" St.) at 2pm with a Celebration of Life to follow this summer. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to one of the following organizations that Aja volunteered at and supported: Casting For Recovery, Nebraska AIDS Project, Girls Inc. of Omaha, and Wear Yellow Nebraska.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
King of Kings Church
11615 "I" St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brian and Kathleen Salak
March 17, 2021
You touched so many lives Aja. Bless you die all you did to help others with passion and love.
Christine Klopp
March 15, 2021
My heart cries for all the many lives Aja touched with joy, love, and inspiration. I will always remember her wonderful smile lighting up wherever she was.
Becky Berdahl
March 15, 2021
Ska, we will miss you sister. You brought so much to our Cancer Survivor program in Moab and many of your fellow survivors looked up to your wisdom and courage.
Scooter from First Descents
March 15, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Aja´s passing. I volunteered with her at several Casting for Recovery retreats. She was an inspiration to all who met her. We also shared the love of knitting. I´ll miss her.
Diana Kincaid
March 14, 2021
Aja was truly an amazing young woman. She was a fighter & always had a smile on her beautiful face. It was an honor to be one of her Oncology nurses. We were all so proud of her accomplishments. Aja will always be in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Elofson
March 14, 2021
