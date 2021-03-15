Kniep Pelster, Ph.D. MPH
March 1, 1981 - March 11, 2021
A streamed Memorial will be held on Tuesday, March 16, at King of Kings Church (11615 "I" St.) at 2pm with a Celebration of Life to follow this summer. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to one of the following organizations that Aja volunteered at and supported: Casting For Recovery, Nebraska AIDS Project, Girls Inc. of Omaha, and Wear Yellow Nebraska.
