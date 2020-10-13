Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Konnie Kay Wiegman
Wiegman, Konnie Kay

June 1, 1945 - October 9, 2020

Konnie Kay Wiegman, age 75, died in Woodbine, IA, on October 9, 2020.

She was born to the late Everett and Edna Westerberg on June 1, 1945, in Huron, SD.

Konnie began teaching in South Dakota, and followed her passion of teaching to Council Bluffs, where she taught at St. Albert for over 20 years. She loved to sing in the Celebration of Life Choir, traveling around to the area churches. She was an avid crafter and especially enjoyed needlework. Her greatest joy in life was her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard; brother, Kenneth Westerberg.

Konnie is survived by her sons, David (Kim) Wiegman and Michael (Carrie) Wiegman; 5 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and a niece; numerous beloved friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10am, also at the funeral home.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.