Makara, Kristine L.



December 8, 1968 - April 9, 2022



Beloved daughter of Mike and Pat Makara. Survived by sister, Lisa; aunt, Becca Cordes (Justin); nephews, Cooper, Judd, Charlie Cordes; many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents, Mike and Dorothy Makara, Leo and Anne Bidrowsky; uncles, Jim and Ed Bidrowsky, Tim Koperski.



VISITATION begins Tuesday at 9am with a ROSARY at 9:30am and a FUNERAL MASS at 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.