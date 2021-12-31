Menu
Krystyna Kartanas
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Kartanas, Krystyna

February 19, 1938 - December 30, 2021

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 2nd from 2pm to 4pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm, all at the West Center Chapel. VISITATION on Monday, January 3rd from 9:30am -10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
2
Vigil
4:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jan
3
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Drive, NE
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Siunciam uzuojauta broliui ir visa jo seima. Sarunas, Jurate, Dana, ir Lile
Sarunas
Family
December 31, 2021
A+A - Siunciu uzuojauta broliui ir visa jo seima.
Sarunas
December 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this... You are all in my Prayers... What a Great lady she was.... She will be missed Dearly. God Bless Steve Cymbalista
steve cymbalista
December 30, 2021
