Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kurt Robert Childers
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Childers, Kurt Robert

August 9, 1957 - September 14, 2021 Age 64

Preceded in death by father, Wayne; brother, David; and nephew, Jeremiah. Survived by wife of 42 years, Sharon; three children: Sara (Jack), Ben (Anna), and Nick (Cassidy); 4 grandchildren: Ellie, Kyler, Grace, and Flynn; mother, Jeri Childers; siblings: Karen Klausner, Val (Jeff) Lennard, Paul (Patt) Childers, Nancy (Dean) Dobmeier, John (Pam) Childers.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 18th, 5pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Visitation begins at 4pm. Masks

required.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Sharon and family, so very sorry to hear of Kurt's passing. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers
Patty Swiercek Galligan
September 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss Sharon. You are in my prayers.
Arlene Logan
September 19, 2021
Sharon and family, Kurt and you showed faith in my late husband Bill Barrett and we enjoyed doing your taxes. Maybe they are renewing their friendship in heaven now.
Mary Lyons-Carmona
Work
September 19, 2021
My deepest sympathies. I appreciated Kurt's live of music. He introduced me to Joe Bonamassa's music. I am listening to Joe's blues pieces today and thinking of my friend Kurt.
Linda Schoening music teacher at Columbian Elementary
Work
September 18, 2021
Condolences to Kurts family.
Dan Janousek
Work
September 18, 2021
Kurt was always there to offer a helping hand. R.I.P.
Glock Doran
Work
September 17, 2021
My family´s deepest condolences! Kurt had to be one of the last "good guys" in this world! I could always count on him @ OPS!
Rick Hopkins
September 17, 2021
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your brother. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Morrison Family
September 16, 2021
Sharon and family So sorry for your loss.
Catherine Fouts
School
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results