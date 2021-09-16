Childers, Kurt Robert
August 9, 1957 - September 14, 2021 Age 64
Preceded in death by father, Wayne; brother, David; and nephew, Jeremiah. Survived by wife of 42 years, Sharon; three children: Sara (Jack), Ben (Anna), and Nick (Cassidy); 4 grandchildren: Ellie, Kyler, Grace, and Flynn; mother, Jeri Childers; siblings: Karen Klausner, Val (Jeff) Lennard, Paul (Patt) Childers, Nancy (Dean) Dobmeier, John (Pam) Childers.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 18th, 5pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Visitation begins at 4pm. Masks
required.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.