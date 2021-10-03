Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
von Sternberg, Kurt Thompson
August 11, 1958 - April 2, 2021
Kurt Thompson von Sternberg of Omaha was born on August 11, 1958 in Middletown, CT to A. Carl and Millicent Jane Thompson von Sternberg. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1976 and Iowa State University in 1980. Kurt passed away tragically in a car accident on April 2, 2021, in Harrison County, IA.
Kurt was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Paul; sister, Millie; and father-in-law, Donald Bertelsen. Survivors include his wife, Debra; children, Josh Stone, Jake (Kathy) Stone, and Molly (Mike) Newman; grandchildren: Casey Stone, Kalen and Karoline Stone, and Jay and Willy Newman; brother, Mark (Lisa) von Sternberg; sisters, Leanna (Ryan) Kehoe, and Allena (Mark) Kindrachuk; step-mother, Janet von Sternberg; mother-in-law, Loretta Bertelsen; family-in-law: Patti Bertelsen, Peg (Gary) Smiley, Pam (Gene) Gochenour, David (Diane) Bertelsen, Donna Peters, and Laurie (Mike) Cooper; nieces and nephews; family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Lauritzen Gardens Conservation Programs. MEMORIAL SERVICE remembering Kurt will be held Saturday, October 9, at 10:30am at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA. INURNMENT at 3pm in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City, NE will follow a Celebration of Life lunch. The family requests that guests consider wearing masks at indoor Services. We know that Kurt would want every precaution taken to protect any vulnerable guests in attendance. Thank you.
My deepest condolences to Kurt's family. A band mate and friend which I loved playing music and celebrating with way back in the day. I will cherish the good times we had together. Rest in Peace Kurt and "And may the four winds blow you safely home".
Steve Hill
Friend
January 14, 2022
Thank you for sharing your love of music with us. "When a person becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure".
God~Speed & Love Always.
The Exline´s
Other
October 8, 2021
Condolences to your family. Kurt was always so kind to everyone. Rest In Peace Kurt!
Theresa Rhodes-Pikschus
October 5, 2021
You're a kind soul Kurt; our condolences to your family and other loved ones. Classmates all through Kirn and A.L. with the Class of 1976. Rest in Peace. Your friends Craig Buehler & Brenda Esslinger- Buehler
Craig & Brenda Buehler
October 4, 2021
I am sorry about the passing of Kurt. His mom and my mother were best friends. When he moved to the Washington DC area he became best friends with my brother Michael. They both had a passion for music and the same age. Kurt was always at our family get togethers and just a wonderful person. Sadly Michael passed away September 29th and his Memorial service is on the same day. RIP Kurt and Michael and thank you for being such a wonderful friend to my brother.