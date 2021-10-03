von Sternberg, Kurt Thompson



August 11, 1958 - April 2, 2021



Kurt Thompson von Sternberg of Omaha was born on August 11, 1958 in Middletown, CT to A. Carl and Millicent Jane Thompson von Sternberg. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1976 and Iowa State University in 1980. Kurt passed away tragically in a car accident on April 2, 2021, in Harrison County, IA.



Kurt was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Paul; sister, Millie; and father-in-law, Donald Bertelsen. Survivors include his wife, Debra; children, Josh Stone, Jake (Kathy) Stone, and Molly (Mike) Newman; grandchildren: Casey Stone, Kalen and Karoline Stone, and Jay and Willy Newman; brother, Mark (Lisa) von Sternberg; sisters, Leanna (Ryan) Kehoe, and Allena (Mark) Kindrachuk; step-mother, Janet von Sternberg; mother-in-law, Loretta Bertelsen; family-in-law: Patti Bertelsen, Peg (Gary) Smiley, Pam (Gene) Gochenour, David (Diane) Bertelsen, Donna Peters, and Laurie (Mike) Cooper; nieces and nephews; family and friends.



Memorials are suggested to Lauritzen Gardens Conservation Programs. MEMORIAL SERVICE remembering Kurt will be held Saturday, October 9, at 10:30am at St. John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA. INURNMENT at 3pm in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City, NE will follow a Celebration of Life lunch. The family requests that guests consider wearing masks at indoor Services. We know that Kurt would want every precaution taken to protect any vulnerable guests in attendance. Thank you.



