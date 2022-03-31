Menu
Kyle T. Hansen
Hansen, Kyle T.

February 22, 1989 - March 26, 2022

Kyle, age 33, graduated from Bellevue West and lived his entire life in Bellevue. He worked for Mid-America Drilling for 10 years and for Barnhart Crane & Rigging since 2018. Kyle was an outstanding father, loving husband, avid outdoorsman and softball player. He was truly loved by all.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bruce and Geri Sorensen; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Helen Hansen; aunts, Linda Holcomb and Jeanette Ketola; uncle, Gary Hansen. Survived by wife, Katie Hansen; daughter, Laney Hayes Hansen; mother, Shelley Hansen; father, Roger Hansen; brother, Jared Hansen (Jaki); aunts and uncles, Terri "Mouse" Ashinhurst (Danny), Debbie Hansen Judy, Ron Hansen (Carol), and Duane Hansen (Sandy); many many other relatives and friends.

RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Friday, April 1, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 9am, at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Drive. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Hansen obituary. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials to be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.
