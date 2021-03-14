Menu
Kyle W. Jaros
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Jaros, Kyle W.

February 5, 1986 - March 6, 2021

Survived by father, Joseph M (Joline) Jaros; and mother, Joanne (Jerry) Smith; brother, Joseph M. Jaros Jr.; Uncle, Rodney (Tracy) Jaros; cousin, Kailey Jaros.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kyle's name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE

402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Joe prayers your way
Tim Cornell
March 17, 2021
Kim and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Dave & Bonnie Jaros
March 17, 2021
Joe, I'm So Very Sorry for Your Loss. Prayers to You And Your Family.
Kim Snyder
March 16, 2021
Oh dear Joe. My heart goes out to you and the family. Such a horrible disease attacking our families. He fought it for so long, bless his heart. I'm praying for all of you to gather some peace. Has to be so difficult to accept. I'll be in touch
Judy Andresen
March 15, 2021
Very sorry for the death of your son. My wife and I will pray for fast healing.
Steve Heston
March 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss,Joe and family! Prayers your way!
Kathy Linstadt
March 15, 2021
