Smart, Kyle J.



August 22, 1987 - October 6, 2021



Preceded in death by father, James "Jimmy" Smart Jr.; grandparents, Donald and Emma Schultz, James Smart Sr.



Survived by mother, Brenda Coenen (Scott); sister, Jamie Piper (Nick); stepbrothers, Steve, Matt and Pat Coenen; nephews, Landon and Levi Piper; grandmother, Lorraine Smart; many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and his Mosaic Family.



Family will receive friends Sunday, October 10th, from 4-6pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Monday, October 11th, 10:30am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mosaic of Omaha.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.