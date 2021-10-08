Menu
Kyle J. Smart
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Smart, Kyle J.

August 22, 1987 - October 6, 2021

Preceded in death by father, James "Jimmy" Smart Jr.; grandparents, Donald and Emma Schultz, James Smart Sr.

Survived by mother, Brenda Coenen (Scott); sister, Jamie Piper (Nick); stepbrothers, Steve, Matt and Pat Coenen; nephews, Landon and Levi Piper; grandmother, Lorraine Smart; many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and his Mosaic Family.

Family will receive friends Sunday, October 10th, from 4-6pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Monday, October 11th, 10:30am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mosaic of Omaha.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Oct
11
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. We will remember and cherish both you and Kyle always.
Trish
Other
October 10, 2021
Kirsten Hille
October 9, 2021
