Kreider, L. Fred



June 7, 1948 - December 13, 2021



L. Fred Kreider, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2021. Born June 7, 1948 in Omaha to the late Kenneth and Ella (Koranda) Kreider. Graduated Omaha Westside High School Class of 1966.



Preceded by daughter, Julie and twin brothers, Kenneth and Keith. Survived by son, Fred (Judith) Kreider; daughter, Rachel (Andrew) Brinkman; partner Carol Ray and her children, Ronald, Thomas, and Tammy Ray, Amy Cockram, David Ray; 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Young; 1 niece and 1 nephew.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment in Lewis Township Cemetery. A lunch will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. The family will direct memorials.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.