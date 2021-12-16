Menu
L. Fred Kreider
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Westside High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Kreider, L. Fred

June 7, 1948 - December 13, 2021

L. Fred Kreider, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2021. Born June 7, 1948 in Omaha to the late Kenneth and Ella (Koranda) Kreider. Graduated Omaha Westside High School Class of 1966.

Preceded by daughter, Julie and twin brothers, Kenneth and Keith. Survived by son, Fred (Judith) Kreider; daughter, Rachel (Andrew) Brinkman; partner Carol Ray and her children, Ronald, Thomas, and Tammy Ray, Amy Cockram, David Ray; 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Young; 1 niece and 1 nephew.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment in Lewis Township Cemetery. A lunch will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. The family will direct memorials.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Offering my condolences to my cousins, Rachel Brinkman and Fred Kreider for the loss of their dad. He was a great guy, father, uncle and grandpa.
Christine Smith
December 16, 2021
