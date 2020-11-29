Ross, L W
November 6, 1940 - November 27, 2020
Survived by wife, Martha R. Ross; children: Stetron P. Ross and Trelitha R. Bryant (Michael); two grandchildren; host to several other children; siblings: Sarah Randle, Freddie Ross, James Ross (Yvonne), Norma William; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: J W and Lula Mae Ross; parents-in-law: Carvie Sr. and "Momma" Sadie Erwin; sister, Billie Jean Dixon.
FUNERAL SERVICE 11am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street. Private Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.