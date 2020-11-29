Ross, L WNovember 6, 1940 - November 27, 2020Survived by wife, Martha R. Ross; children: Stetron P. Ross and Trelitha R. Bryant (Michael); two grandchildren; host to several other children; siblings: Sarah Randle, Freddie Ross, James Ross (Yvonne), Norma William; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: J W and Lula Mae Ross; parents-in-law: Carvie Sr. and "Momma" Sadie Erwin; sister, Billie Jean Dixon.FUNERAL SERVICE 11am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street. Private Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000