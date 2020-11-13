Hirsh, Laddie G.
Laddie G Hirsh, 97 years old, aka The Squire, aka Fat, died peacefully at his home November 6, 2020. Laddie was a proud WWII Army Veteran and was wounded while serving in the South Pacific (New Guinea). He supported all veteran causes and was active in the DAV
and VFW. One of the highlights of his long life was being a participant in the Honor Flight to our nation's capital.
A master at carpentry, friendship and fun, Laddie was usually the first one on the dance floor and the last one off. You could always count on Laddie and keeping his word was his legacy. His life was full by choice and his natural ability to have a blast influenced all those he met.
He was a great storyteller, loved a good joke and was q champion in the horseshoe pit and at the pinnocle table. His love of thoroughbreds often led him to the winner's circle at Aksarben and regional race tracks.
Preceded in death by wife, Ann L. Hirsh and eldest daughter, Dr. Kristine A. Wolzen; parents, Charles and Lula Hirsh; sister, Harriet Theodore and brother, Charles Hirsh, aka Skinny.
Survived by daughters, Linda (Mark) Lloyd, Stephanie Hirsh, Karen (Doug) Cooper; son, Brian (Kelly) Hirsh; son-in-law, Kent Wolzen and grandchildren, Keegan (Justin) Korf and Connor Hirsh. Also survived by wife, Nelda. He cherished his extended family of nieces and nephews and close friends.
The Graveside Service will be private. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lue of flowers please have donations sent in c/o Laddie G. Hirsh to Down the Stretch Foundation, 27700 Miles Creston Rd. N., Creston, WA. 99117, 253-350-0160 or visit: http://www.downthestretch.org
to donate on line.
We will miss you, Dad. You will always be close to our hearts.
