Ladona Marie Schultz
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Schultz, Ladona Marie

June 22, 1928 - February 14, 2021

Ladona Marie Schultz (née Randecker), age 92, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021. Raised in Shelton, NE, Dona was a farm girl at heart. She spent her childhood contending with goats and looking for a quiet place to read. She held a love for school and learning, and upon high school graduation, she moved to Grand Island, NE where she attended St. Francis Nursing School. She spent 50 years as a registered nurse and was adored and respected by her staff and patients alike. On a rare, free evening, she met Donald Schultz while dancing. They danced through life together for 59 years while raising four children and forging countless friendships. Dona was dedicated to her work and family both, and she rarely had a moment to herself. Still, after her patients were cared for and her housework was completed, she could be found late into the evening looking for a quiet place to read. She found beauty everywhere and cherished poetry, decorating, opera and gardening. Nevertheless, she wouldn't permit herself to be spoiled against all attempts made by loved ones, and she was known to flutter about the house in socks with holes at the heel. The garden she and her husband grew in Omaha was almost enchanted, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren spent many afternoons exploring its magical depths. Those memories will continue to be treasured. Her wit and charm will be carried on by her son, Randall Schultz; daughter, Christine Birt; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Michael Carpenter; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Delores Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Schultz; son, Donnie Schultz; and son-in-law, Randall Birt.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
