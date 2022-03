Blakeman, Larry R.November 16, 1952 - May 14, 2021Survived by his children; grandchildren; and many friends.A CELEBRATION of L.B.'s Life will be on Saturday, June 12, from 4-7pm at V.F.W. Post #8334 (5083 S. 136 St.). Memorials to the family. For more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171