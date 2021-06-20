Menu
Larry E. Burrus
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
Burrus, Larry E.

Age 89

Lincoln, NE. Passed away on June 18, 2021, in Omaha. Born on January 9, 1932, in Crete, NE to Howard and Grace Fern (Strayer) Burrus. Larry graduated from Crete High School, attended Doane College, graduated Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing, Omaha in 1955, and Anesthesia at Graduate Hospital, University of Pennsylvania, PA. Retired Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Married Frieda M. Brunkhorst on January 21, 1955. Member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lincoln.

Larry served in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps 1966-1968 as Captain. He held various administrative positions, including Hospital Administrator, Central City NE, Assistant Administrator, Paris IL, Director of Nursing and Chief Anesthetist, Norfolk NE, staff and administrative anesthetist, Methodist Hospital, Omaha, and staff anesthetist, St. Elizabeth, Lincoln until his retirement in 1997. Larry was past president of Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists, member of American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, and past president of Methodist College of Nursing Alumni Association.

Family members include his sons: Bennett (Mary) Burrus, and Mark (Shari) Burrus of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frieda; son, Jeffrey; and sister, Arva Jean (Burrus) Main.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, June 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 South 33rd Street, with Rev. Mark Ebert officiating. A 2pm BURIAL will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Crete, NE. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Redeemer Lutheran Church; Methodist College of Nursing, Omaha; or donor's favorite charity. VISITATION: 4-7pm Tuesday, June 22, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE.

Condolences online at: Roperandsons.com

ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES

4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
510 South 33rd Street, NE
Jun
23
Burial
2:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Crete, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace.
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 20, 2021
