Dear Rita and Family,
I am so sorry to learn of Larry's passing.
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Angie Kjeldgaard
January 31, 2022
Rest in peace my friend. I have always loved your voice, music and laughter. I can hear you singing with the angels!
Berni Madison
December 28, 2021
Remember Larry well in the 80's as a wonderful person and performer. Always enjoyed listening to his songs. Great guy!
Steve Lentz
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your Service "Semper Fi " Marine! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey Home
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
December 27, 2021
My husband and I didn't get out much without the kids back in the good old days. When we did get out, we always went to listen to Larry sing. God Bless Him.
Deb
December 26, 2021
Thank you for your service Larry. Back in the early 80's, Larry used to invite me to get up and sing "It's a heartache" & "Daytime Friends & night time lovers" with him, it was a lot of fun. He sang at my first wedding. He was a fun loving spirit with a great gift that got people to smile. Rest in peace Larry.