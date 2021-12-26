Downey, Larry G.December 26, 1944 - December 20, 2021Larry George Downey died unexpectedly on December 20, 2021 in Omaha at age 76. He was born in Raisin City, CA on December 26, 1944. Larry grew up in California and graduated from Ukiah High School in 1963. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam 1964-1968. Larry toured throughout Vietnam singing with his band, The Deacons, while entertaining the troops. In 1971, Larry was booked into Omaha to play at an Italian venue, loved it, and made Omaha his home. He enjoyed his career as an entertainer and musician, a single act or with a band. Throughout his career, he performed throughout Omaha, wrote songs, inspired others through song, and encouraged the next generation of musicians. Larry also worked in sales and was a school bus driver. In his free time Larry loved to read, play with his dogs, and watch Nebraska football. Larry will be remembered for his love for family, loyalty for friends, creativity, and passion for music.Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years: Rita (Frolio) Downey; daughter: Ashley (Nolan) Welch of Ashland, NE; step-children: Amanda (Mark) Kienbaum of Verona WI, Chad (Chloe) Ford of Omaha, and Heather (Larry) Goertz of Bennington, NE; 22 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Dick (Audrey) Frolio of Omaha; his beloved dogs: Prancer and Cupid; and many friends. Larry was preceded in death by his mother-in-law: Elmira Frolio.VISITATION SERVICE to CELEBRATE Larry's Life will be held on his birthday, Sunday, December 26, 2-4pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 4pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha; with BURIAL PROCESSION on Monday, December 27. Line-up for the procession at Roeder Mortuary begins at 11:45am, leaving promptly at 12Noon and will process to the Omaha National Cemetery, where MILITARY SERVICE begins at 1pm.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000