Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry G. Downey
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Downey, Larry G.

December 26, 1944 - December 20, 2021

Larry George Downey died unexpectedly on December 20, 2021 in Omaha at age 76. He was born in Raisin City, CA on December 26, 1944. Larry grew up in California and graduated from Ukiah High School in 1963. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam 1964-1968. Larry toured throughout Vietnam singing with his band, The Deacons, while entertaining the troops. In 1971, Larry was booked into Omaha to play at an Italian venue, loved it, and made Omaha his home. He enjoyed his career as an entertainer and musician, a single act or with a band. Throughout his career, he performed throughout Omaha, wrote songs, inspired others through song, and encouraged the next generation of musicians. Larry also worked in sales and was a school bus driver. In his free time Larry loved to read, play with his dogs, and watch Nebraska football. Larry will be remembered for his love for family, loyalty for friends, creativity, and passion for music.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years: Rita (Frolio) Downey; daughter: Ashley (Nolan) Welch of Ashland, NE; step-children: Amanda (Mark) Kienbaum of Verona WI, Chad (Chloe) Ford of Omaha, and Heather (Larry) Goertz of Bennington, NE; 22 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Dick (Audrey) Frolio of Omaha; his beloved dogs: Prancer and Cupid; and many friends. Larry was preceded in death by his mother-in-law: Elmira Frolio.

VISITATION SERVICE to CELEBRATE Larry's Life will be held on his birthday, Sunday, December 26, 2-4pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 4pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha; with BURIAL PROCESSION on Monday, December 27. Line-up for the procession at Roeder Mortuary begins at 11:45am, leaving promptly at 12Noon and will process to the Omaha National Cemetery, where MILITARY SERVICE begins at 1pm.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
26
Prayer Service
4:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
27
Funeral
11:45a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
27
Interment
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Dear Rita and Family, I am so sorry to learn of Larry's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Angie Kjeldgaard
Angie Kjeldgaard
January 31, 2022
Rest in peace my friend. I have always loved your voice, music and laughter. I can hear you singing with the angels!
Berni Madison
December 28, 2021
Remember Larry well in the 80's as a wonderful person and performer. Always enjoyed listening to his songs. Great guy!
Steve Lentz
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your Service "Semper Fi " Marine! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey Home
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
My husband and I didn't get out much without the kids back in the good old days. When we did get out, we always went to listen to Larry sing. God Bless Him.
Deb
Other
December 26, 2021
Thank you for your service Larry. Back in the early 80's, Larry used to invite me to get up and sing "It's a heartache" & "Daytime Friends & night time lovers" with him, it was a lot of fun. He sang at my first wedding. He was a fun loving spirit with a great gift that got people to smile. Rest in peace Larry.
Pat Ahrendsen (Lewis)
Other
December 26, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 24, 2021
Ron and Linda Sexton
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results