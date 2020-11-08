Arrick, Larry E. "Casey"
October 19, 1941 - November 6, 2020
Of Council Bluffs. Retired finance clerk for the Union Pacific Railroad. Preceded by parents, Claude and Lillian (McGinty) Arrick; son, Alan Arrick; 4 sisters, Mary (Richard) Kenealy, Rosie (Max) Schmaedeke, Gloria (George) Schroder and Carol Hiller; special dogs, Harlee and Charlee. Survived by his wife of 24 years, Pat Arrick of Council Bluffs; daughter, Shelley (Mike) Peters of Bailey, CO; grandchildren, Lauren (Colin) Hanley, Kyle and Christopher Peters; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Jace Hanley; step-son, Jeff Cochran of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law, Bill Hiller of McClelland, IA; special dog, Kaysee; many dear nieces and nephews.
VISITATION with the family, Tuesday, 6-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE, Wednesday, 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.