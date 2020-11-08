Menu
Larry E. "Casey" Arrick
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Arrick, Larry E. "Casey"

October 19, 1941 - November 6, 2020

Of Council Bluffs. Retired finance clerk for the Union Pacific Railroad. Preceded by parents, Claude and Lillian (McGinty) Arrick; son, Alan Arrick; 4 sisters, Mary (Richard) Kenealy, Rosie (Max) Schmaedeke, Gloria (George) Schroder and Carol Hiller; special dogs, Harlee and Charlee. Survived by his wife of 24 years, Pat Arrick of Council Bluffs; daughter, Shelley (Mike) Peters of Bailey, CO; grandchildren, Lauren (Colin) Hanley, Kyle and Christopher Peters; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Jace Hanley; step-son, Jeff Cochran of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law, Bill Hiller of McClelland, IA; special dog, Kaysee; many dear nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family, Tuesday, 6-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE, Wednesday, 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Nov
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
