Heidebrecht, Larry Beam
May 4, 1946 - September 19, 2021
Larry Beam Heidebrecht, age 75, passed away on September 19, 2021, in Omaha, NE. Larry was a warehouser at Johns-Manville for almost 30 years before he retired. He also worked at CertainTeed for almost 10 years.
Larry was born in McPherson, KS, on May 4, 1946, the son of Ralph Franz Heidebrecht and Orpha Idella (Beam) Heidebrecht. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1964 and then attended McPherson College. In 1969, Larry married Kathy Taylor in McPherson.
Survivors include: his wife Kathy, Omaha, NE; two children, Matthew Taylor Heidebrecht (Inga), Omaha, NE, and Sarah Elizabeth Heidebrecht, Hanover, NH; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Lukas David and Markus James, both of Omaha, and Nova Lise of Hanover, NH; his brother, John "Babe" Heidebrecht of Wichita, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Carmon Ray Heidebrecht and Ralph Richard Heidebrecht.
The family will receive friends at Stockham Family Funeral Home in McPherson, KS, between 5-7pm on Friday, October 1, 2021. BURIAL will be at the McPherson Cemetery at 9am on Saturday morning, October 2. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will take place at the First Baptist Church, McPherson, at 10:30am following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Omaha or the Parkinson's Foundation, all in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com
Stockham Family Funeral Home
205 N. Chestnut St., McPherson, KS 67460 | (620) 241-2442
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.