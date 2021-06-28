Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry M. Holm
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Holm, Larry M.

May 1, 1943 - June 10, 2021

Larry M. Holm, age 78, of Papillion, NE, passed away on June 10, 2021 in Omaha. Preceded in death by his father, Lars; and his sister, Mary Ellen Lee. Survived by his mother, Olga; his wife, Kathy; son, Michael and his wife Michelle; and granddaughter, Lauren.

FUNERAL Celebrating Larry's Life: June 30th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Papillion. A Private Interment will follow. If you would like to send a memorial, please send it to the family for future designation.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.