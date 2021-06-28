Holm, Larry M.



May 1, 1943 - June 10, 2021



Larry M. Holm, age 78, of Papillion, NE, passed away on June 10, 2021 in Omaha. Preceded in death by his father, Lars; and his sister, Mary Ellen Lee. Survived by his mother, Olga; his wife, Kathy; son, Michael and his wife Michelle; and granddaughter, Lauren.



FUNERAL Celebrating Larry's Life: June 30th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Papillion. A Private Interment will follow. If you would like to send a memorial, please send it to the family for future designation.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.