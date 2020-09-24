Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Larry J. Preister
Preister, Larry J.June 26, 1930 - May 9, 2020VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Friday, September 25, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, September 26, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice.To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Sep
26
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
Francis Durham
Friend
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 21, 2020