Pavel, Larry JosephAge 77 - November 26, 2020Larry Pavel, age 77, of Omaha, died at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Donna Pavel.Larry is survived by his fiancé, Mary Ellen Eglseder; children, Jolene (Kevin) Vermeer of Ankeny IA, Scott (Kristi) Pavel of Ashland NE, and Vicki (Christopher) Anderson of Omaha; step-children, Rick (Jody) Duree of Elkhorn NE, and Travis (Darla) Duree of Omaha; seven grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Karen (Don) Eikmeier of Omaha and Jeannene Rossitto of Omaha.A Private Memorial Service will be held for the family at Bethany Lutheran Church, with Inurnment in the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Omaha. The family is establishing The Larry J Pavel Cancer Support Fund to honor oncology nurses and support families of cancer patients. Memorials can be left or mailed to the Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring at one of Larry's favorite Golf Courses.