Dr. Larry Robert Lamberty M.D.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Lamberty, Larry Robert MD

November 19, 1945 - March 19, 2021

Age 75 of Omaha, Nebraska. He was born to Earlyon and Gladys Lamberty in Tilden, Nebraska.

Dr. Lamberty was a hard-working, dedicated man who possessed a wry sense of humor. He invested heavily in his work as an emergency room doctor at St. Joseph's Hospital and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, devoting his efforts to help those who needed it most.

Larry worked long hours and unenviable shifts to support his family, who he loved very much. That support extended beyond his wife and children, as he was always willing to help someone who was struggling financially. He was loved dearly by Elaine, his wife of 54 years, and his three children; Kamela, Bob, and Ben.

After retiring, Larry found great joy in spending time with his two grandsons, Kamren and Samuel. They knew and loved him as a goofy, always willing to try anything grandpa--knowing just how much he loved them.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leland; and daughter, Kamela. Larry is survived by his wife, Elaine Lamberty, his sons; Bob and Ben, and his three brothers; Louis, Leonard, and Lynn.

A visitation will be held to celebrate Larry's life on Sunday, March 28th, from 2-6 pm at Roeder Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rejoice Lutheran Church and the University of Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
19 Entries
Sending my heartfelt sympathy to Elaine and family. Am thankful for the encouragement, laughter, words of wisdom, and love of Jesus, he shared with me. Blessed by his friendship. Pam Aegerter Bronson
Pam Aegerter Bronson
April 1, 2021
Memories fill my mind as I think If Elaine and Larry...my neighbors at Hansen Lake #3. These memories are tucked safely in my heart and I hug you, Elaine and sons, as I whisper through tears, "So sorry for your loss"
Jody Rutt
March 30, 2021
You are in many of my fondest childhood memories. You were a great person. You will be sincerely missed. Thank you for all the memories. Condolences to Elaine, Bob, and Ben.
Nate Osborn
March 27, 2021
Elaine and family, my condolences. I always enjoyed working with Larry. When he started with Executive Physical, I was so delighted to have him on staff. He was awesome with clients and put everyone at ease. It was a good day when he was on!
Cindy Hanssen
March 27, 2021
I met Larry and Elaine when I taught in Schuyler in the late 70s, we instantly became friends. I have never met a more sincere , fun loving and caring individual than Larry. The SHADA family has lost a good friend but will someday meet up again. Our deepest sympathies go out to Elaine and your family! Love the Shada family
Randy Shada
March 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to the families, and prayers to all.
Nyhlia Kempke
March 26, 2021
Dr. Lamberty was one of the best humans I have met in my life. He was the most caring and kind physician and a wonderful mentor for many in the medical field. I will forever remember him teaching me so many things when I first started practicing as a PA. He used to talk about things he had see in his years of practice and I would just try to soak up the knowledge and stories he would share. One thing I always loved about him was that he would say it was going to be a good day because he was going to have breakfast with his wife, and that having breakfast with Elaine was his favorite thing to do every day! Rest in Peace Larry. I will forever respect you. Sherri McKim PA-C
Sherri McKim
March 25, 2021
Hands down one of the finest physicians and human beings I've ever had the privilege of working with. Quietly paying out of his own pocket for patient prescriptions, meals or cab/bus fare. He would roll it off with "Oh...well Elaine makes me do it". We know better Larry, but yes she rounded your personality out nicely!! He inspired many like the best of ball coaches. Occasionally tough (borderline intimidating lol) but only because he wanted folks to live up to their potential. In turn, he would be the first to give that ED resident a pat on the shoulder accompanied by a sincere well done message. Just an amazing man who will be missed by so many.
Leo Maddalena
March 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss. Larry was a wonderful person, husband, and father. Eric and Troy also send condolences.
Alone Jones
March 24, 2021
Your Friends At Orion
March 24, 2021
I had the privilege of working with Dr. Lamberty at St. Joseph Hospital / CUMC and remember well his exceptional clinical skills and his genuine concern for every patient he treated. He was excellent with patient families and with co-workers as well. His warmth and gentle sense of humor set the tone for the ED when he was on duty. I will remember him at Mass this weekend, and pray that God comfort all who miss him.
Fr. Jim Clifton, SJ
March 24, 2021
Elaine, Marsha and I send our love and condolences. Larry was such a great guy, and even though he and Dave Meyer were both unexpectedly quirky, those guys became terrific physicians! Our prayers for your family.
Rick Myers
March 24, 2021
Our sympathies to Elaine and the family for the loss of a wonderful husband, father, & brother. Larry was a good friend from kindergarten through graduation. He has left such a positive influence on everyone who has been a part of his life. We feel a great loss. Blessings to all of you. Leslie Stryson Juricek
Leslie (Stryson) & Dr. Charles Juricek
March 23, 2021
I only know Larry through his son Bob and grandson Kamren who are both exceptional people. I know Bob is very proud of his father and Larry left much to be proud of in Bob.
Charley Dehoney
March 23, 2021
My deepest condolences, Lou. I lost an older brother back in 1982 at the young age of 56, so I know what you´re experiencing. He certainly sounds like someone I would like to have known, both personally and professionally.
Hugh Cowdin
March 23, 2021
Dear Lamberty family, very sorry to hear about Larry's passing. I have many found memories about him from Millard and Millard West. He was old school and did things the right way.
Maximilian Kurz
March 23, 2021
I find this to be very difficult to comment on. Larry is just one of the finest men I've ever known. It was a really honor to know and work with him. Today the world is brighter for having had him in it but just a bit darker with him gone.
Dennis
March 23, 2021
Dr. Lamberty was one of a kind. I worked with him as a nurse in the Clarkson Hospital ER . He had a routine when he came to work....care for the patient, get his coffee, make a copy of the crossword puzzle from the daily World Herald. One day WE made a copy FOR him & blackened some of the spaces so the words didn't fit! He got quite a chuckle out of our shenanigans! The Lord has wrapped his arms around you & welcomed you home Dr. L. You were the best.!!
Dee Iske
March 23, 2021
Dr. Lamberty was one of the best and kindest physician I've ever had the pleasure to work with in my nursing career. He had a quick wit and always had a story or two to share. He always said he should write a book about his learnings from his practice and I hope he did. The emergency dept has challenging social situations and he made sure his patients were well- cared for even if that meant he paid for their medications. He spoke with pride and joy about his children and Elaine. God bless his family and hopefully he is watching over everyone with daughter Kam. RIP Larry you earned it. Donna Hoover RN
Donna Hoover
March 23, 2021
