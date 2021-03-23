Lamberty, Larry Robert MDNovember 19, 1945 - March 19, 2021Age 75 of Omaha, Nebraska. He was born to Earlyon and Gladys Lamberty in Tilden, Nebraska.Dr. Lamberty was a hard-working, dedicated man who possessed a wry sense of humor. He invested heavily in his work as an emergency room doctor at St. Joseph's Hospital and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, devoting his efforts to help those who needed it most.Larry worked long hours and unenviable shifts to support his family, who he loved very much. That support extended beyond his wife and children, as he was always willing to help someone who was struggling financially. He was loved dearly by Elaine, his wife of 54 years, and his three children; Kamela, Bob, and Ben.After retiring, Larry found great joy in spending time with his two grandsons, Kamren and Samuel. They knew and loved him as a goofy, always willing to try anything grandpa--knowing just how much he loved them.He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leland; and daughter, Kamela. Larry is survived by his wife, Elaine Lamberty, his sons; Bob and Ben, and his three brothers; Louis, Leonard, and Lynn.A visitation will be held to celebrate Larry's life on Sunday, March 28th, from 2-6 pm at Roeder Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rejoice Lutheran Church and the University of Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000