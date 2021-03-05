Ledger, Larry R.
March 18, 1942 - March 4, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Emma Jane Ledger and grandson Austin Campbell. Survived by wife, Sandra Ledger; children, Terry (Jennifer) Ledger, Tracey (Suzanne) Ledger, Tina (Mike) Campbell, Troy (Tami) Ledger; grandchildren, Brianna, Cody, and Ty Ledger, Ashley, Amanda, Alyssa and Aiden Campbell, Christopher and Ana Chavez; great grandchild, Layton Ledger; brothers, Jack, Harvey "Spark" and Richard Dennis Ledger; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION begins Sunday March 7 at the 72nd Street Chapel at 3pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 5pm. SERVICES: Monday March 8, at 10am at St. Bernard Cathoic Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. MEMORIALS to St. Bernards Parish, American Legion Post #1 or the Alzhiemer's Association.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.