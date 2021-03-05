Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry R. Ledger
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Ledger, Larry R.

March 18, 1942 - March 4, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Emma Jane Ledger and grandson Austin Campbell. Survived by wife, Sandra Ledger; children, Terry (Jennifer) Ledger, Tracey (Suzanne) Ledger, Tina (Mike) Campbell, Troy (Tami) Ledger; grandchildren, Brianna, Cody, and Ty Ledger, Ashley, Amanda, Alyssa and Aiden Campbell, Christopher and Ana Chavez; great grandchild, Layton Ledger; brothers, Jack, Harvey "Spark" and Richard Dennis Ledger; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION begins Sunday March 7 at the 72nd Street Chapel at 3pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 5pm. SERVICES: Monday March 8, at 10am at St. Bernard Cathoic Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. MEMORIALS to St. Bernards Parish, American Legion Post #1 or the Alzhiemer's Association.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
7
Wake
5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
8
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard Cathoic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I worked with Larry many years ago and we car pooled together. I was so sorry to hear of his passing. It was a real pleasure working with him. Such a nice guy. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Patti York
March 8, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to Carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
Thoughts and Prayer to the Ledger family, To Sandy my best friend thinking of you during your loss of love one. Many memories we shared working together at ConAgra and those fun Christmas parties with our hubbys. And many more great memories. Your best friend always. Lois
Lois Barnett
March 7, 2021
We are so sorry and prayers for Larry, Sandy and family.God bless you all.
Bob and Lee Stein
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results