Phillips, Larry L.



September 1, 1941 - October 1, 2021



Omaha. Preceded by parents, Jake and Betty; brother Mike; and sisters, Barb, Mary and Neda. Survived by wife Marlene; sons, Dean (Rashelle), Don (Mandy), Dan (Julie), and David (Michelle); daughter Dawn; sisters Nancy and Norma; brother Don; and 15 grandchildren.



GATHERING of Family and Friends: from 5-7pm Wednesday, October 6, at Roeder Mortuary.



