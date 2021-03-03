VISITATION will be Thursday from 5-7pm with a time of sharing at 7pm at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am Friday, March 5, 2021, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Missouri Valley, IA.
With a sad heart I'm so sorry for the lost of Larry. He was a good man. He loved all his beautiful girls. I wish I could be there with you today. But with the Covid and just losing Don just can't do it. Sending prayer's and love to all
Margie Mauk
March 4, 2021
I offer my deepest sympathy to all the Rath family. Larry was bigger than life. I always looked forward to Christmas traveling from Texas to Iowa to see Larry with his golden locs and play football in the basement using grandpa´s long underwear and pink footballs. It was the best of times. His smile always brighten one´s day. You will be missed. Love to All.