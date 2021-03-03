Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Duane Rath
FUNERAL HOME
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
310 E. Huron St.
Missouri Valley, IA
Rath, Larry Duane

Age 66 - February 28, 2021

Woodbine, IA.

VISITATION will be Thursday from 5-7pm with a time of sharing at 7pm at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, IA. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am Friday, March 5, 2021, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Missouri Valley, IA.

HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME

310 E. Huron Street | Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley, IA
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Missouri Valley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
With a sad heart I'm so sorry for the lost of Larry. He was a good man. He loved all his beautiful girls. I wish I could be there with you today. But with the Covid and just losing Don just can't do it. Sending prayer's and love to all
Margie Mauk
March 4, 2021
I offer my deepest sympathy to all the Rath family. Larry was bigger than life. I always looked forward to Christmas traveling from Texas to Iowa to see Larry with his golden locs and play football in the basement using grandpa´s long underwear and pink footballs. It was the best of times. His smile always brighten one´s day. You will be missed. Love to All.
Tony Blaas (nephew)
March 3, 2021
Aunt Sandi and family
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results