I offer my deepest sympathy to all the Rath family. Larry was bigger than life. I always looked forward to Christmas traveling from Texas to Iowa to see Larry with his golden locs and play football in the basement using grandpa´s long underwear and pink footballs. It was the best of times. His smile always brighten one´s day. You will be missed. Love to All.

Tony Blaas (nephew) March 3, 2021