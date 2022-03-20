Rolles, Larry R.
December 5, 1947 - March 15, 2022
Larry Ray Rolles was born the second son of William R. and Ruby F. (Hatterman) on December 5, 1947 in Cherokee, IA. He was baptized on February 29, 1948, and confirmed on June 10, 1962 both at St. John's Lutheran Church in Storm Lake, IA.
He attended Hayes School - First through 7th Grades at Lakeside, IA and 8th -through Graduation in Storm Lake, graduating in 1966. He then attended Universal Trades School for Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in Omaha.
Larry married Deanne Lewis on July 30, 1967 in Storm Lake, IA and moved to Omaha, where they started their family. He was a loving husband and a devoted father who treasured any time he could spend with his family.
Larry passed away on March 15, 2022 in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruby Rolles; in-laws, Joe and Loretta Conley; brother-in-law, Rex Lewis; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Norman and Renae Jesse. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deanne; children: Todd Rolles of Omaha, Chad (Rhonda) of Omaha, and Mindee (Steve Kohrs) of Gretna, NE; grandchildren: Joshua, Taylor, and Jackson Rolles, Benjamin and Cooper Rolles, Aiden and Colin Larry Kohrs; brothers, Bill (Sandy) of Omaha, and Terry (Karen) of West Des Moines, IA; sister, Lisa of Storm Lake; and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 26, at 2pm, with VISITATION 1 hour prior, all at John Gentleman Morturaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2022.