Moore, Larry Y.



September 11, 1938 - October 12, 2020



Owner of Moore's Banking Services, former Bank Examiner for the State of Nebraska. Passed away at his home surrounded by his family.



Preceded in death by daughter, Kellie Moore; parents, Merle and Velma Moore; brother, David Moore. Survived by wife, Kathy Moore; daughter, Julie (Thad) Stanfill; grandchildren, Thaddeus, Hunter, Vaughn and Fiona Stanfill.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 S 138th Street.



Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.