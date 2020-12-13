Menu
Laura Marie Landess
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Landess, Laura Marie

December 21, 1929 - December 9, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, John Landess; brother, Thomas Montz; and son-in-law, Irv Halsey. Survived by children, Sue Halsey, Peggy (Kevin) Landess-Merritt, and John (Laura) Landess; brothers, Art and Jim Montz; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, December 14, at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Omaha Food Bank in Laura's honor.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park
NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.