Weber, Laura Louise



Laura Louise Weber died unexpectedly in her home in Long Beach, CA, shortly after her 51st birthday, of natural causes. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends who are devastated by her sudden loss. She is survived by her mother, Penny; father, David; step-mother, Karen; siblings, Whitney and Robert; and nephew Feyd. Laura was preceded by her beloved dogs, Woodstock and Stardust. Laura's beautiful spirit was remembered in a Private Ceremony attended by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.