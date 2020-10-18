Toliver, Laura M. "Shirley"December 4, 1940 - October 13, 2020Laura "Shirley" Toliver, was called Home on October 13, 2020. She was born in Hazelhurst, MS to George and Willie (née Ailes) Williams, on December 4, 1940. Shirley was raised in the Church at a young age. She later met Willie Toliver, and together they had 3 children. In 1966, they moved to Omaha, where she soon joined Fairview Church (currently New Life Presbyterian). She worked at St. Joseph Hospital (Creighton), and retired after 39 years of service. She loved anyone who ever crossed her path, treating them all like family.She also loved to shop, and spend time with her family. Most importantly, she was very involved in her Church. Laura a.k.a. "Shirley" may be gone, but never forgotten. She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Willie; her sisters: Georgia Moore and Georgia Neal; and one grandchild, Christian Toliver-Clark. She is survived by 3 children: Tony Toliver, Bonnie Conner (James), and Sandra Renee Toliver-Clark. She is also survived by her siblings: Robert Williams (Laura), Dorothy (Marie) Sorrell, James Williams, and Patricia Amos. She leaves behind a whole host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; her Church family; and a ton of special friends.FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, October 23, at Forest Lawn, with VIEWING one hour prior to Services. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestream Viewing will start at 9:30am at:Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000