Morris, Laurel F.
July 10, 1925 - June 1, 2021
Preceded in death by parents; husband; two stepdaughters, Nancy England, Joyce Morris; brothers: Lyle, Keith, and Vern Stewart; sisters, Wilma Schultz, Carol Johnson Brashear.
Survived by two younger brothers, Guy and Glen Stewart; stepson, Jay Morris; step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and their children; dear friends, Terry Burggraff (Kay) and family.
VISITATION: Friday, June 4th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 5th at 10:30am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice
.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.