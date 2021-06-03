Menu
Laurel F. Morris
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Morris, Laurel F.

July 10, 1925 - June 1, 2021

Preceded in death by parents; husband; two stepdaughters, Nancy England, Joyce Morris; brothers: Lyle, Keith, and Vern Stewart; sisters, Wilma Schultz, Carol Johnson Brashear.

Survived by two younger brothers, Guy and Glen Stewart; stepson, Jay Morris; step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and their children; dear friends, Terry Burggraff (Kay) and family.

VISITATION: Friday, June 4th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 5th at 10:30am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Margie True
June 4, 2021
