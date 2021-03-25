Menu
LaVerna H. Galvin
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Galvin, LaVerna H. (Pier)

September 19, 1931 - March 23, 2021

Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Jerimiah P. "Bud" Galvin; parents, Peter and Mary (Barnes) Pier; sister, Florence Molczky; brothers: Alvin, Ralph, Virgil, and Donald Pier. Survived by daughters, Cheryll Galvin, Dr. Susan Scholer (Steven), and Diana Kline (Douglas); granddaughter, Dr. Paige Scholer; grandsons: Frank Scholer (Elizabeth), Samuel and Maxwell Kline; great-grandchildren: Holden, Olivia, and Sophia Scholer; sister, Peg Galvin (Clete).

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, March 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 29th at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church or Servants of Mary, both of Omaha.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
28
Service
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
4710 N. 90th Street, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Scholer, grief of any kind is never easy to deal with. Most especially when it's the last of your parents. It kind of made me feel like an orphan. Please know that Dave & I are lifting you and your family up in prayer. My God bring you much peace. God bless you, Donna & Dave
Dona & Dave Sweeney
April 1, 2021
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
Dr. Devin Fox
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost. My prayers and condolence are with you during this difficult time. I have only happy memories of her. I enjoyed every chance I got to take care of her. I will miss her.
Connie Schartz LPN
March 25, 2021
Mary E. Vandenack
March 25, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family. We will cherish the memories we had with LaVerna and Bud. I had stopped and visited her a couple of times while she was at Lakeside. The Matula's will miss her.
Valerie Schuld
March 25, 2021
