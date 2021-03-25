Galvin, LaVerna H. (Pier)
September 19, 1931 - March 23, 2021
Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Jerimiah P. "Bud" Galvin; parents, Peter and Mary (Barnes) Pier; sister, Florence Molczky; brothers: Alvin, Ralph, Virgil, and Donald Pier. Survived by daughters, Cheryll Galvin, Dr. Susan Scholer (Steven), and Diana Kline (Douglas); granddaughter, Dr. Paige Scholer; grandsons: Frank Scholer (Elizabeth), Samuel and Maxwell Kline; great-grandchildren: Holden, Olivia, and Sophia Scholer; sister, Peg Galvin (Clete).
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, March 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 29th at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church or Servants of Mary, both of Omaha.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
