Schmale, Laverne



March 31, 1932 - September 8, 2021



Laverne Schmale, age 89 of Schuyler, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Nye Point in Fremont.



Laverne was born March 31, 1932, in North Bend to Louis and Joesphine (Bobek) Semrad. On October 16, 1954, she married Amiel Schmale at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. They lived and raised their family in Schuyler. Laverne went to Platte Junior College in Columbus and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was proud of her service as a Sunday School Teacher and member of the Altar Committee.



Laverne is survived by her daughter, JoEllen Day of Fremont; two sons, Leigh (Julie) Schmale of Murdock, NE and Lynn (Kristine) Schmale of Carmel, IN; grandchildren: Brooke Day and Dylan (Chelsey) Kaup, Tyler Schmale and Megan (Alan) Barnes, Trenton (Emily) Schmale, Ethan Schmale and Layton Schmale; great-grandchildren; Blake Kaup, Logan Barnes and Max and Bea Schmale; one sister, Loretta Kruse of Olympia, WA; sister-in-law, Carol Lewis of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Amiel in 1995; and sister, Laramie Meisner.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11am, St. John's Lutheran Church, Schuyler, NE, Rev. Day Hefner. VISITATION: Friday, September 17, 2021, 9-11am at the church. Committal: Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following committal in the church hall. Memorials to the church or family for future designation. Services will be live streamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel facebook page.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.