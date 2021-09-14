Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laverne Schmale
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street
Schuyler, NE
Schmale, Laverne

March 31, 1932 - September 8, 2021

Laverne Schmale, age 89 of Schuyler, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Nye Point in Fremont.

Laverne was born March 31, 1932, in North Bend to Louis and Joesphine (Bobek) Semrad. On October 16, 1954, she married Amiel Schmale at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. They lived and raised their family in Schuyler. Laverne went to Platte Junior College in Columbus and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was proud of her service as a Sunday School Teacher and member of the Altar Committee.

Laverne is survived by her daughter, JoEllen Day of Fremont; two sons, Leigh (Julie) Schmale of Murdock, NE and Lynn (Kristine) Schmale of Carmel, IN; grandchildren: Brooke Day and Dylan (Chelsey) Kaup, Tyler Schmale and Megan (Alan) Barnes, Trenton (Emily) Schmale, Ethan Schmale and Layton Schmale; great-grandchildren; Blake Kaup, Logan Barnes and Max and Bea Schmale; one sister, Loretta Kruse of Olympia, WA; sister-in-law, Carol Lewis of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Amiel in 1995; and sister, Laramie Meisner.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11am, St. John's Lutheran Church, Schuyler, NE, Rev. Day Hefner. VISITATION: Friday, September 17, 2021, 9-11am at the church. Committal: Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following committal in the church hall. Memorials to the church or family for future designation. Services will be live streamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel facebook page.

KRACL FUNERAL CHAPEL

Schuyler, NE | (402) 352-8700 | www.revbluejeans.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Schuyler, NE
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Schuyler, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel Schuyler.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lynn, so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Deb Leggott
September 14, 2021
Leigh: Sorry to hear about your mother. You were one of the good guys at Midland. Followed your career at Elmwood-Murdock somewhat from afar. Hope you've had a good life. Respectfully-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
School
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results