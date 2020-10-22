Rundlett, Lawrence C. "Larry"
Lawrence 'Larry' Rundlett was born to John S. and Madge (Howarter) Rundlett on October 13, 1929 in Cromwell, IA. He graduated from Cromwell High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army 1951-1953. On return from his service, he moved to Omaha, NE, where he graduated from Grace University in 1958. He worked for Cargill in accounting capacity until his retirement in 1994. He spent the majority of his 37-year tenure with Cargill at the grain elevator in Council Bluffs, IA. He developed deep and enduring friendships with the farm community over these years.
He married Betty Lou McGraw in 1955, with whom he celebrated a long and happy marriage. Together, Larry and Betty were very active in church ministry. They enjoyed travel as well as activities with friends and family.
He has one daughter, Rebecca, who resides in Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his father, John Rundlett; his mother, Madge (Howarter) Rundlett; his brother, John Rundlett and his wife Betty Lou McGraw Rundlett. He is
survived by his daughter, Rebecca; son-in-law, Tom Starr of Lincoln; as well as many nieces and nephews.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 4pm, at First Covenant Church, 201 N. 90th St., Omaha, NE. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, family and close friends only may attend in person by invitation. The service will be live streamed at fccomaha.org
. Memorials to First Covenant Church Building Fund; Lauritzen Gardens; Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.
