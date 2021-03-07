Menu
Lawrence David O'Neill
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
O'Neill, Lawrence David

November 10, 1963 - March 1, 2021

Larry was the 16th of 17 children born in Omaha, to James F. and Lorraine G. O'Neill. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Dennis, Kevin and Richard; and 2 sisters, Francine and Irene. He is survived by children, David, Janena and Gianna O'Neill; companion, Michelle Jensen; and many other loving family members, including brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. He was much loved and will be deeply missed by all.

VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 10th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5:30-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 11th, 1:30pm at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Henry Doorly Zoo

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
10
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
11
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Georgiann, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of Larry. As he was younger than us, we didn´t know him but are sure he was a fine Irishman. I do have many O´Neill memories like your mom and my mom doing a practice run for Girl Scout Camp in your backyard. We pray for Larry and all the O´Neill family. May God hold all of you in the palm of of His hand. Love, Tich and Marybeth Riley
Marybeth Riley Carey and Rich Carey
March 11, 2021
The Mannino family's prayers are with your family!
Steve Mannino
March 9, 2021
Michelle Jameson
March 8, 2021
Michelle Jameson
March 8, 2021
Michelle Jameson
March 8, 2021
Lawrence was the kindest, gentlest spirit I've even known. He brought me so much love and joy into my life.
Michelle Jameson
March 8, 2021
