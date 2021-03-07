Larry was the 16th of 17 children born in Omaha, to James F. and Lorraine G. O'Neill. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Dennis, Kevin and Richard; and 2 sisters, Francine and Irene. He is survived by children, David, Janena and Gianna O'Neill; companion, Michelle Jensen; and many other loving family members, including brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. He was much loved and will be deeply missed by all.
VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 10th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5:30-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 11th, 1:30pm at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Henry Doorly Zoo
Georgiann, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of Larry. As he was younger than us, we didn´t know him but are sure he was a fine Irishman. I do have many O´Neill memories like your mom and my mom doing a practice run for Girl Scout Camp in your backyard. We pray for Larry and all the O´Neill family. May God hold all of you in the palm of of His hand. Love, Tich and Marybeth Riley
Marybeth Riley Carey and Rich Carey
March 11, 2021
The Mannino family's prayers are with your family!
Steve Mannino
March 9, 2021
Michelle Jameson
March 8, 2021
Michelle Jameson
March 8, 2021
Michelle Jameson
March 8, 2021
Lawrence was the kindest, gentlest spirit I've even known. He brought me so much love and joy into my life.