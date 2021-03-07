O'Neill, Lawrence David



November 10, 1963 - March 1, 2021



Larry was the 16th of 17 children born in Omaha, to James F. and Lorraine G. O'Neill. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Dennis, Kevin and Richard; and 2 sisters, Francine and Irene. He is survived by children, David, Janena and Gianna O'Neill; companion, Michelle Jensen; and many other loving family members, including brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. He was much loved and will be deeply missed by all.



VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, March 10th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5:30-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 11th, 1:30pm at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Henry Doorly Zoo



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.