Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence "Larry" Perry
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South High School
FUNERAL HOME
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
1302 Hill Ave
Spirit Lake, IA
Perry, Lawrence "Larry"

July 18, 1946 - December 21, 2021

Lawrence "Larry" Gene Perry, age 75 of Arnolds Park, Iowa, was born to David and Blanche (Boury) Perry on July 18, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating from Omaha South High School in 1964, Larry went to barber school in Omaha. In 1966, he joined the Navy Reserve and in 1967 was called up by the Navy. He went to Hospital Corpsman School in San Diego and Fleet Marine Force Combat Medic Training. In 1968, Larry went to Vietnam as a Marine Corpsman where he received two citations, Purple Hearts and his unit received the Fleet Marine Force Combat Insignia with Bronze Star.

He returned to Omaha in 1969 after leaving Vietnam. He co-owed a barber shop for twelve years. In 1987, he left the barber shop to become a distributor sales rep for the PEELS Company while living in Hebron, Nebraska. Larry worked for PEELS for 24 years before retiring and moving to Arnolds Park, Iowa.

Larry was an avid fisherman whose largest musky measured 54". He was past president of the Upper Great Plaines Musky Club.

Larry passed away December 21, 2021 at Accura Healthcare in Spirit Lake at 75 years of age.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Pat Avery; niece, Tanisha Grim and her husband, Ryan; great-nephews, John Grim and Joseph Grim. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, David and Blanche Perry.

A VISITATION will be held Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4-6pm at Good News Community Church in Okoboji.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, January 4th, at 11am at the Evergreen Memorial Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Turner Jenness Funeral Home

Spirit Lake, Iowa

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Good News Community Church
Okoboji, IA
Jan
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My heart is heavy to learn of the passing of my old buddy Larry Perry from another old friend. Larry & I rented a pad on 65th & Hamilton St.,Omaha. We both had Honda motorcycles & then chopped them. We had cool cars...he had a new green GTO & then a blue VW van...I had a '65 Mustang. By day he worked at his barber shop downstairs at the Crossroads on 72nd St. & by night we caroused the bars to listen to the bands. We lost touch when I enlisted in the Army at the end of 1971. We sure had some great memories. RIP my friend. Jim Swotek, Milpitas CA
Jim Swotek
Friend
December 31, 2021
My condolences go out to the whole family....I am from Hebron and was and still is a stylist where Larry lived most of his working years- What a great guy he was! We had planned a trip a year ago to see him, but, my son got diagnosed with cancer and he had to start treatment! R.I.P. Larry
Kelli Burkey
Work
December 31, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results