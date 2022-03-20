Menu
Lawrence A. "Larry" Tietz Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Tietz, Lawrence A., Jr. "Larry"

April 4, 1941 - March 4, 2022

Larry retired in 2006 from Connectivity Solutions (Formerly Western Electric) after 46 years of service to the company.

Besides spending time with his family, his passion was the Tietz Farm.

Survived by wife, Donna; children: Becky (Don) Young, Suzanne (Chip) Carr, and Brad (Leigh Ann) Tietz; brother, Richard (Nancy) Tietz; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LARRY'S LIFE: Saturday, March 26, from 12Noon-4pm, with 1pm PRAYER SERVICE, all at the Tietz Barn, 4486 County Rd P40, Omaha, NE 68152. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be sent to Nebraska AgrAbility, which helps farmer/ranchers with disabilities to continue to do what they love. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
