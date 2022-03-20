Tietz, Lawrence A., Jr. "Larry"
April 4, 1941 - March 4, 2022
Larry retired in 2006 from Connectivity Solutions (Formerly Western Electric) after 46 years of service to the company.
Besides spending time with his family, his passion was the Tietz Farm.
Survived by wife, Donna; children: Becky (Don) Young, Suzanne (Chip) Carr, and Brad (Leigh Ann) Tietz; brother, Richard (Nancy) Tietz; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LARRY'S LIFE: Saturday, March 26, from 12Noon-4pm, with 1pm PRAYER SERVICE, all at the Tietz Barn, 4486 County Rd P40, Omaha, NE 68152. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be sent to Nebraska AgrAbility, which helps farmer/ranchers with disabilities to continue to do what they love. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.