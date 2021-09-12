Jeanneret, LeAnn F.



August 19, 1941 - September 7, 2021



Preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Glenn Bennett. Survived by her husband Gerald R. Jeanneret; son, Michael Jeanneret; daughter, Cheryl Jeanneret; sister, Lois Wilson; and brother, Alan Bennett (Kathy).



The family will Receive friends Thursday, September 16th, at 9:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Avenue, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holly Cross Catholic Church and Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF).



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.