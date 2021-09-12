Menu
LeAnn F. Jeanneret
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Jeanneret, LeAnn F.

August 19, 1941 - September 7, 2021

Preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Glenn Bennett. Survived by her husband Gerald R. Jeanneret; son, Michael Jeanneret; daughter, Cheryl Jeanneret; sister, Lois Wilson; and brother, Alan Bennett (Kathy).

The family will Receive friends Thursday, September 16th, at 9:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Avenue, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holly Cross Catholic Church and Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF).

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
NE
Sep
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Avenue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry, Mike & Cheryl we are so very very sorry to hear of your loss. LeAnn was the sweetest, coolest neighbor ever. May your great memories help you all through this very difficult time.
Bill & Winnie Champenoy
Friend
September 12, 2021
May God be by your side and guide and comfort you during this difficult time.
Barbara Glas
Friend
September 12, 2021
