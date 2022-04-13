Bernstein, Lee A. "Bill"December 21, 1925 - April 11, 2022Preceded in death by parents, Abe and Sadie Hoffman Bernstein; stepmother, Anna Brown Bernstein; and sister, Harriett Bernstein (Morrie) Wasserman. 1943 graduate of Omaha Central High School, and attended the University of Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.He was a lifelong Omahan, a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran 1943-1946. 60-year-plus member of the Tangier Shrine, Scottish Rite and Masonic Lodge No. 288 and longtime member of Temple Israel.He was involved in the meat packing business from 1947 to 1985 as Co-Owner of Omaha Dressed Beef Company buying cattle. He also served as a past president of the Omaha Independent Meat Packers Association. Upon retiring in 1985 he was a realtor with Allen / Young and Home Real Estate Companies.He is survived by his wife, Anita Bromm Bernstein, three sons, Alan (Tami) Bernstein of Salt Lake City, UT; Steve Bernstein (Chenta DeOllos) of Salt Lake City, UT; Mike "Bernie" (Jenni) Mitten of Omaha, NE; and one daughter Debi Hicks (Brent Hicks, DDS) of Fort Worth, TX.Also nine grandchildren: Josh and McKinsey Mitten (Nate) of Omaha, Lauren and Matt Scott, Brittany and Nolan Bradshaw and Andrew and Erica HIcks, all of Fort Worth, TX; AJ Bernstein and Cally (Landon) Williams and Tony Griego and Veronica DeOllos, all of Salt Lake City, UT; and five great-grandchildren, all of Fort Worth, TX: Tripton and Stella Kate Scott, Raleigh, Brooks and Jack Bradshaw.Private interment with Military Honors at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery at 10am April 14, 2022 - 2300 S. 78th followed by a memorial service at Temple Israel 13111 Sterling Ridge Dr at 11:15 am.Memorials to Temple Israel and the Josie Harper Hospice House.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & CrematoryPacific Street Chapel14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com