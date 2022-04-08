Menu
Lee A. Hitt
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
Hitt, Lee A.

February 10, 1931 - April 7, 2022

VISITATION: Monday, April 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 12th at 10am at Hope Presbyterian Church, 5220 S. 159th Ave. in Omaha. Interment, Evergreen. Memorials are suggested to Hope Presbyterian Church.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hope Presbyterian Church
5220 S. 159th Ave., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
